Wisconsin Republicans gather for state convention

House Speaker Paul Ryan, Gov. Scott Walker and a host of Republican Senate hopefuls are gathering at a Wisconsin Dells water park for the annual state GOP convention.

The meeting began Friday and will be highlighted by speeches on Saturday by a host of office holders. A half dozen or more possible Republican Senate candidates will also be making the rounds.

No one has officially declared they are running to challenge Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin next year. But several are taking steps in that direction, and the convention them a chance to introduce themselves to the same people who a year from now will be voting on whether to extend an official Republican Party endorsement.

Walker is expected to use his speech to further outline his expected re-election bid.