$500 Tools for Schools grant will go towards new big books

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It was a wild Tools for Schools presentation at Putnam Heights Elementary School in Eau Claire Friday morning.

WQOW News 18, along with Sylvan Learning Center and United Bank, awarded Jill Schwebach's rambunctious kindergarten class a $500 Tools for Schools grant. They're going to use the money to buy new big books.

"The big books help students to access and see the text,” said Schwebach. “That way they can learn concepts of print, such as tracking words from left to right, and learning that print returns to the bottom in the next line as well."

This week the class read "In the Tall Tall Grass" and then played a game to go along with it. Schwebach says the big books will service kids for years to come since they'd be used year after year.

