Eau Claire skateboarders raise $28k for new park

After eight months of raising money, Eau Claire skateboard enthusiasts announced today they have raised $38,000 to help fund a new skateboard park in Boyd Park.

According to a press release issued Friday, the money has come from a combination of local business owners, parents and UW-Eau Claire students.

When the fund raising began last fall, the group set a goal of raising $75,000. They already had $10,000 they had raised since 2012 from events at Lakeshore Park and a donation jar at Passion Skateboard Shop.. The remaining $28,000 has been raised in the past six months.

Plans are for a 5,000 square foot skate park at Boyd Park, about double the size of the current facility at Lakeshore Park. They hope to have the rest of the funding in place by the spring of 2018.

Donations can be dropped off at the Community Parks office at the Hobbs Ice Center on Menomonie Street.