Chippewa Falls Weekly Construction Update

    2017 Construction Season Weekly Update:
    Date: May 12, 2017

    Project: Bel Air/Tropicana Boulevard Improvement Project
    Limits: Mansfield Street to Terrill Street

    Haas Sons Inc. was the low bidder on the recent project letting. This project will not be started until school is out of session.

    Anticipated Project Start: June 2017

    Anticipated Project Completion: July 2017
    ===================================================================
    Project: Bridgewater Avenue & Utility Improvement Project
    Limits: Duncan Creek Bridge to STH 124

    Underground utility work continued this week along the entire Bridgewater Avenue project. It is anticipated that all underground utility work will be completed next week, with street preparation and concrete curb and gutter to be completed in the next two weeks. 

    Anticipated Project Completion: June 2017
    ====================================================================
    Project: Dover Street & Utility Improvement Project
    Limits: Terrill Street to Wheaton Street

    Removals, clearing and grubbing are scheduled to start on Dover Street May 15, 2017. Underground utility installation is anticipated to begin towards the middle of next week and continuing approximately 2-weeks. Xcel Energy is also expected to continue with upgrades to their facilities for an additional two week. 

    Anticipated Start Date: May 15, 2017

    Anticipated Completion: June 2017
    ==================================================================
    Project: Dwight Street and Utility Improvement Project
    Limits: Wheaton Street to Superior Street

    Underground utility work is anticipated to be completed late next week. Street preparation is scheduled to begin early next week on Dwight Street between Huron Street and Superior Street. Concrete curb and gutter and sidewalk are anticipated to begin in the next two weeks. 

    Anticipated Completion: June 2017
    ==================================================================

    Project: Water Street & Utility Improvement Project

    Xcel Energy is scheduled to start relocating facilities in the project area starting April 17, 2017. This relocation work is necessary to be completed prior to the City’s contractor to begin work. It is anticipated that Xcel Energy will require three weeks to relocate facilities prior to street closure and the project beginning.

    Anticipated Start Date: May 2017

    Anticipated Completion: July 2017
    ==================================================================
    Project: Woodward Avenue & Utility Improvement Project
    Limits: Greenville Street to Summit Avenue

    The Woodward Avenue project began this week and as of Friday the sanitary sewer and water main portions of the project have been completed. Sanitary and water services will begin next week and all underground utility work is anticipated to be completed by the end of next week. 

    Anticipated Completion: June 2017

    Project: STH 124/Chippewa River Bridges 

    Traffic Control, removals, and miscellaneous work continue of the eastern bridge of STH 124/Chippewa River. Work is expected to continue on the eastern bridge for the upcoming weeks. 

    Anticipated Completion: August 2017

    Please note, pedestrian traffic on the bridge is not allowed. With the full depth deck repairs in process no one is allowed on the bridge for safety reasons. Any unauthorized persons on the bridge will be subject to a fine. Please note, this is done for safety reasons as portions of the deck may be removed at full depth and it is important that no persons other than project related personnel are on the structure. Please use the pedestrian detour and the Veterans Memorial/Main Street Bridge! Thank you for your cooperation!
    ==================================================================
    Project: Chippewa Riverfront – Phase II

    The City has received bids on the improvements to the Chippewa Riverfront Phase II. The City is evaluating the bids will be awarding the work in the upcoming weeks.

    Anticipated Start Date: Summer 2017

    Anticipated Completion: Fall 2017

