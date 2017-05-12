Paul Ryan says he avoids looking at Twitter

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (AP) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan is telling high school students that he tries to avoid looking at Twitter.



Ryan made the comment Friday while fielding questions from students at Badger High School in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Ryan quipped, "I try not to look at Twitter too much these days to be honest with you."



He did not mention prolific tweeter President Donald Trump during his comment, which drew a smattering of giggles from the students. Trump has criticized Ryan, and many others, through tweets both as a candidate and as president.



None of the students asked Ryan about Trump and he never said the president's name.



Ryan told the students their generation can set a better tone in the country. About 50 protesters gathered outside the high school during Ryan's visit.