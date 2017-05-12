Chippewa Valley's Meth Response Committee sees positive impact after 2 years

Eau Claire Co. (WQOW) -- You may have attended Thursday night's "More Than Meth" forum in Fall Creek as a way to better understand how much of an impact meth addiction can have on our community. But that campaign is just one small part of the effort to end drug use in the Chippewa Valley.



In 2015, the Meth Response Committee came together to focus on three key areas to curb meth addiction: community outreach and awareness, court system response and post disposition response. The committee is made up of people from a wide variety of backgrounds, like health professionals and law enforcement officers, who told News 18 they've already seen a positive impact in our area.



Members said authorities have noticed a drop in the number of meth investigations so far this year. Not only that, but they said the amounts of meth involved in those investigations have been smaller as well. And they give a lot of credit to a new court program the committee created.



"We're finding that, historically, we would have individuals that use methamphetamine finding themselves with as many as a dozen open court cases because they would be released in short order from being arrested and they would go right back to using methamphetamines and committing additional crimes," Andy Falk, a member of the Meth Response Committee, said. "That was just creating this massive workload for not only the prosecutors, but for the defense attorneys and for the jail staff and all of the other criminal justice programs that go along with it."

"So something had to be done that way," Falk said.



The program the committee created is called the enhanced bond posting guidelines. People arrested on a meth-related charge can be released on a signature bond if they agree to drug tests between their release from jail and their day in court. If that person is arrested again because of meth before their court date, or continues using and fails a drug test, they'd have to pay a cash bond to be released from jail.



The third time they're arrested on meth-related charges they'd face an even bigger cash bond and authorities say, many times, those people end up having to stay in jail. The program is meant to stop people from using meth after their arrest and hold them accountable during their recovery.