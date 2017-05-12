Lake Hallie PD responds to Walmart shooting lawsuit

Chippewa Co. (WQOW) -- The Lake Hallie Police Department has issued their response to a lawsuit filed against them after a fatal shooting at a Walmart last year.



In their eight page response, the Lake Hallie PD maintains that Officer Adam Meyers was acting in self-defense, and within his authority, when he shot Melissa Abbott inside of a Walmart on April 8, 2016.



Abbott's family filed the suit against the police department, Officer Meyers, the Village of Lake Hallie, several insurance companies, Walmart and the Northern Wisconsin Center, the state-operated facility for people with disabilities and mental health issues where Abbott was living at the time. They believe all of them were negligent in her death.



Police and witnesses said just before Abbott was shot she was swinging a hatchet around the store, refused police commands to drop the weapon and eventually lunged at an officer with it. That's why in their affirmative defense, filed Friday, May 5, Lake Hallie Police say Abbott's injuries may have been caused by her own actions or omissions, her failure to mitigate, or both.



Officer Meyers shot Abbott twice; once in the leg, and once in the abdomen. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.



About a month after the shooting, the Chippewa County District Attorney cleared Meyers of any wrong doing. He has since returned to duty.