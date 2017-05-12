Eau Claire Skateboarders Association rolling along with fundraising

A fundraising effort to turn a portion of Boyd Park into a skate park is rolling right along.



In just six months, the Eau Claire Skateboarders Association is already more than half-way to their goal of $75,000 dollars. They have currently raised $38,000 dollars, with some of that fundraising taking place at the Lakeshore Skate Park, as well as a donation jar at Passion Skateboard.

Organizers say as popularity grows, so does the need for a second place for skaters.

"Boyd park seem like a really perfect location just because of where it is on a map, We're right here in the Chippewa trail, its a beautiful community park and it also connects with the trail to provide a safe transportation from one skate park to the other." said Neil Miller, a member of the Eau Claire Skateboarders Association.

The Boyd Park project will be about 5,000 square feet, which will be twice the size of the Lakeshore Skate Park. The group hopes to wrap up fund raising by the spring of 2018, with construction to begin after that.