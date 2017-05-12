Need for Wisconsin foster families continues to grow

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The ripple effect of meth abuse touches all corners of a community, and the most vulnerable are often unable to protect themselves.

Last month News 18 reported on the rising number of child abuse and neglect cases happening across the state, jumping by 30 percent since 2007. Meth use has been identified as a factor. But the children in these homes still need a place to go when their homes are no longer safe. Across Wisconsin there are 7,000 children living in out of home care, like foster or group homes.

Four of those children are now living with Wendy and Chris Attoe. Since 2010, the Chippewa Falls couple has helped more than 20 children, welcoming two to the family permanently through adoption.



Wendy recounts some of the best moments as a foster parent involve the first time a child steps in their home.

"When they come in our house and they're just in awe, because they don't have stuff, some of or kids come with nothing," said Wendy.

The Attoes are connected with Saint A, a non-profit that provides trauma informed child care and educations serves. Based in Milwaukee, the organization is contracted with counties all across the state to connect foster families to children in need. The Attoes are one of only three families in the Chippewa Valley that are licensed to provide this type of care. Saint A said two-thirds of all kids in foster are come from smaller communities, so often times when they leave their homes they leave behind so much more. Organizers said it's also common for siblings to be split up to different families.

"If you think about a child who gets transitioned in to a foster home, and if they have to go in to a new community, that's a new school, a new church, a whole new neighborhood. They leave their friends behind as well as their friends," said Becky Connell, director of Saint A.

The organization said the goal of the foster program is for kids to return to their biological families as soon as it's safe, so foster and biological families work closely together whenever possible. Organizers said that can also be the motivation needed for parents to get the help they need.

"That makes it feel rewarding, knowing that the parents do make the changes that they need to get their kids back," said Wendy.

The Attoes said the responsibility they've taken on is a role that fosters a relationship, even after the children leave their home.

"As long as they're in our home and as long as we have a connection with them, they will always be our kids. You'll shed some tears, but wouldn't change it for the world," said the Attoes.

Saint A said they are always looking for families who want to foster all across the state. The organization website has more information on how to become involved.