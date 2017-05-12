Global ransomware attack hits scores of nations, corporations

(WQOW) -- Governments and corporations around the world are warning of a global cyber attack.



It's called a ransomware attack; and if you have Windows on any device, you're vulnerable. Malware locks up computer data and demands payment to free it. Upwards of 100 countries have reported being hit; experts say Russia was the hardest hit, followed by Ukraine and Taiwan.



Fed Ex and dozens of hospitals overseas are among the victims.



"Absolutely, straight-up organized criminality, absolutely done for profit. There is no political agenda, there is no higher purpose, it's straightforward blackmail," said Ben Rapp, Chief Executive Officer of Managed Networks IT security firm.



Rapp's cyber security company is suggesting upgrades to security systems and measures to protect servers. It says any device using Windows is vulnerable to the ransomware. Rapp says it appears the attack was coordinated by an organized criminal group.