Speaker Ryan deflects questions on Comey at Walworth Co. stop

Delavan (WQOW) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI-1) refused to address President Donald Trump's tweet suggesting he might have recorded private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey after a stop in his home district Friday.

Holding a rare news conference with Wisconsin reporters, Speaker Ryan said he was not going going to respond to any "tweets of the day."

"This is what's important - we've got three investigations on all things Russia going on right now - a House investigation, a Senate investigation, and yes, still an ongoing professional FBI investigation," said Speaker Ryan. "Those investigations aren't going to change. Those investigations are going to continue and they're going to go wherever the facts may follow."

Speaker Ryan said he also believed President Trump had a "multitude of reasons" to want Comey removed from his position.

On the subject of health care, Speaker Ryan defended his decision not to hold any town halls on the matter.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-2) held a health care town hall in Ryan's district Friday afternoon, speaking to people in Kenosha.

Rep. Pocan said Ryan owes it to his constituents to hold a town hall of his own, since he wrote the bill and it is going to impact a number of them in negative ways.

Speaker Ryan said any town hall he held would be populated by agitators from outside his district.

"I'm doing it in a way so that constituents don't go into a harassing environment," said Speaker Ryan. "And so, I want to make sure that constituents don't be agitated and walking into a harassing environment. I want to be able to interact with constituents in a way that they feel comfortable, as well."

Ryan said he's done telephone town halls on the issue and will continue to reach out to constituents in that way and others.

Speaker Ryan spoke with reporters after two stops in Walworth County.

He held a question and answer session with students at Lake Geneva Badger High School, before touring a paint and supply company in Delavan.