Unique black bear in Rhinelander euthanized

A unique black bear that got a little too friendly with humans on Highway 17 near Gleason has been euthanized.

Last December, the two-year-old bear was approaching cars on the highway and showed no fear of humans.

Last month, experts who were caring for the bear reported that the Department of Natural Resources was going to release the bear back into the wild.

Plans quickly changed when agents with the DNR visited the bear and determined that releasing it was impossible, after it approached the agents and again showed no fear of humans.

The bear was being housed at the Wild Instincts sanctuary in Rhinelander since December, under the watchful eye of Mark Naniot.

"[She] was very, very used to humans and would actually seek human companionship," Naniot said. "It never gets any easier."

Experts believe the bear was raised as a pet when it was a cub and eventually released.

Naniot said the DNR tried finding a permanent placement for the bear, including facilities from out of state. Naniot said the DNR wanted to keep the bear in Wisconsin.

A local bear expert believes the DNR does this to prevent the spread of any disease to other wildlife across state lines.

The DNR was unavailable for an interview to confirm this information.