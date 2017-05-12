Women's College Golf - Friday

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
NCAA Division III Championships - Final Standings
1. RHODES (TN) +65
2. GEORGE FOX (OR) +67
7. CARLETON (MN) +109
12. ST. CATHERINE (MN) +154
14. UW-STOUT +160
Individual:
T41. Marie Allo (UWST), +36
T46. Rachel Hernandez (UWST), +38
48. Kaitlyn Alvarez (STC), +39
Team & player leaderboard:
http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=teamPlayer&tid=12661
