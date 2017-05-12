EC Memorial's Cormac Sampson Commits to Wisconsin

UPDATE: Just under 18 hours later, Eau Claire Memorial's Cormac Sampson announces this afternoon via Twitter that he has committed to continue his education and football career at the University of Wisconsin next season. He thanks his previous coaches, family, and teammates for helping him reach this point.

You can read his announcement on his twitter account here.

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Memorial junior lineman Cormac Sampson receives a scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin.



It's Sampson's ninth offer from a Division I football program: Wisconsin, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, South Dakota, North Dakota, Northern Illinois, Illinois State, Western Illinois, and New Mexico.



Sampson tells News 18 Sports Director Bob Bradovich that he doesn't have a timetable to make a decision. For now, he's just trying to soak it all in.



Samson announces the news via Twitter on Friday night.

Cormac Sampson‏ @shorty_sampson 47m47 minutes ago

So honored and proud to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin tonight!!#Badgers