Walk in the Park benefits United Cerebral Palsy

Eau Claire (WQOW) - More than 100 people laced up their shoes Saturday, but it wasn't an attempt to break a time record or compete against others. Instead, Saturday was a casual stroll through the park for Cerebral Palsy.



The 34th annual Walk in the Park was at a new location this year. Organizers moved it to Owen Park to begin a new tradition of having the walk by the river.



Organizers hoped to raise more than $25,000 through the event to benefit the more than 700 clients who benefit from the CP Center in West Central Wisconsin.



"It helps us bring awareness to the community of who we are, but it also helps us bring people together and have a good time," said Executive Director of UCP of West Central Wisconsin, Todd Breaker.



"We get the word out in the community about UCP and about what UCP is about and what it does for those who have UCP," added Joe Brownell, who chaired the walk.



The next major fundraiser for UCP of West Central Wisconsin is the Hole in One Million Dollar Shootout coming up in August.