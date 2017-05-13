Letter carriers and volunteers 'Stamp out Hunger' in the Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The sunny sky was nearly as blue as mailboxes up and down streets of the Chippewa Valley Saturday as letter carriers and dozens of volunteers worked to 'Stamp out Hunger.'



You probably noticed a blue bag left in your mailbox lately, and Saturday is when mail carriers came back around to collect the bags, hopefully full of non-perishable food items for local food banks.



This year, organizer Corey Grotte said he hoped to collect 160,000 pounds of food from a 13-county area. All of which will stay in the area.



"I think the importance of holding a one-day drive like this is not only is it helping the community, it is bringing the community together," Grotte said. "We have volunteers from United Way, schools, churches and everybody is coming together for one reason and that is to stamp out hunger."



The 2016 ALICE Report showed that more than 670,000 Wisconsinites worry if they will be able to put food on the table each day.