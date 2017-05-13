2 people taken to the hospital, including a child, after Lake Hallie crash

Lake Hallie (WQOW) -- A car crash in Lake Hallie sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, one of them a 10-year-old child. Authorities say a pick-up truck ran a stop sign.



According to the Lake Hallie Police Department, emergency crews were called to the intersection of 130th Street and 40th Avenue at about 2:00 p.m. for a two vehicle crash, where one person had been ejected.



Authorities say the 10-year-old was one of two people in the vehicle that was hit by the tuck. Both the child and driver of that car were taken to the hospital, but officials wouldn't say how severe their injuries were. A News 18 reporter on the scene saw them driven away from the scene in an ambulance with its lights and sirens activated. That reporter also said the driver of the pick-up truck appeared to be unharmed.



The Lake Hallie PD said they don't believe alcohol was a factor in this crash, but it's still too early in their investigation to tell. As of now, the driver of the pick-up truck has not been given any citations.



Roads in the area are once again open.