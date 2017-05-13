Man suffers serious injuries after crashing into train in Bloomer

Bloomer (WQOW) - Bloomer Police Chief Jared Zwiefelhofer told News 18 an elderly man ran into a slow-moving train on 13th Ave. in Bloomer around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Those train tracks crossing 13th Ave. are about half way between Main Street (Hwy. 40) and Martin Road in Bloomer.



Zwiefelhofer said the man suffered serious injuries and was transferred to an area hospital. Alcohol is not a factor in the crash, and police are still looking into what caused the man to hit the train. The type of injuries and the name of the driver are not being released at this time. The elderly male was the only person in the vehicle.



