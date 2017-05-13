UW-Madison graduate beats long odds to receive her degree

Madison (WKOW) -- It's on to the real world for the newest batch of UW-Madison graduates. Thousands of students will walk the stage Saturday at Camp Randall.

For many, it's fulfilling a lifelong dream. But one graduate may have come the farthest to make her dream come true.

"I am a graduating senior. So I graduate in less than 24 hours," said philosophy student Brooke Evans. "I don't want it to happen. I'm terrified."

In many ways, the 25-year-old is a typical college student. But as she maneuvered her way through campus life, Evans kept a closely guarded secret from her classmates.

"I came in as a homeless student. My transfer application talked about being a homeless student," Evans said.

At one point, Evans was forced to live out of her car, which made campus life difficult.

"When you don't have representation of people in your circumstance anywhere in the world, doing what you're doing and being successful, it's very difficult. You have to try and create it, Evans said.

She felt isolated from other students.

“There were things that other students do and I couldn't do those things. I can't invite people over to where I live to watch a Badger game. Welcome to my humble abode and usher them into the passenger side seat of my car.”

Students made jokes about her situation, which had a greater affect than hurt feelings. It strengthen her resolve.

“Some people on campus used to make jokes when I would enter rooms or enter spaces where I was squatting. And they would say, 'Ah don't bring the rats in with you.' And they think that's funny. It's not funny," Evans said.

The philosophy student channeled her energy towards helping other food-insecure students. What started as a box to collect personal items for herself, has grown into a full-fledged pantry for other UW-Madison students in need.

“I called it a reserve. And so I would ask companies, 'Hi, my name is Brooke. I'm trying to address this issue. If UW-Madison had something like a reserve for students in need to come and grab things when they needed them, would you consider donating?'” Evans said. "We started with non-perishables. The idea was let's do this very well and then build from there."

Her inspiring story was featured in the pages of Glamour Magazine, USA Today, and the New York Times.

After college years spent helping others, Evans said she now wants to spend a little time investing in herself after graduation.

“I want to just become a whole person because I feel like I’ve been coping with being a diminished individual for a long time in a lot of ways. And I feel very tire,” Evans said. "I haven't really specifically invested well in Brooke. And so I think I need to do that. I think I’m a little behind. I have to take care of myself. I'm hope I can gain some great employment so I can do that."

Evans said she's no longer homeless and is trying to find a full-time job after graduation.

The pantry now provides food for about 100 UW-Madison students each month. She wants to stress that the pantry is a student-lead initiative, not something she achieved on her own.