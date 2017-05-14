Chippewa Valley history preserved at The Past Passed Here

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Earth, wind, fire and water are some of the most basic elements in the world, yet they have played such a crucial role for years.



This weekend, people from across the Chippewa Valley were treated to the opportunity to learn about those basic life necessities at an event called The Past Passed Here at Allen Park in Chippewa Falls. That is also the site where fur trading took place along the Chippewa River, and was home to the largest sawmill in the world at one time.



Organizer Teri Stahr said this annual event is essential to preserve the history of our communities, especially for the younger generation.



"Kids learn so much, I mean they retain it more if they are living it themselves, even if it is a short period of time," Stahr said. "They are going to remember it without hesitation, and we have kids coming back this weekend, like yesterday, I had a kid say I was here five years ago and I still have my medallion, so they get excited about it."



Since Wednesday, visitors were able to compete in events, see demonstrations and enjoy cultural food.