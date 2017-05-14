Mother's Day celebrated in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's a day we should celebrate every day, but Mother's Day gives us a chance to honor the most important woman in our lives.



There were several brunches honoring moms in our area Sunday, including at The Florian Gardens, where more than 4,000 people were fed.



On Mother's Day, kids tell us their mothers are the most important people in their lives.



"She gives me hugs and kisses and more hugs and kisses," said Isaiah Henson. "Sometimes, she lets me have treats in the middle of the night."



"Thank you for being there for me, and always cheering me up, making those really good waffles, pancakes, you name it, it is all the best," said Logan Erickson. "I love it."



The owner of The Florian Gardens said Mother's Day is one of their most popular days of the year. In fact, they turned away 1,000 people because there was not enough room.