Badgers Like Sampson's Versatility, Athleticism

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Memorial Junior lineman Cormac Sampson committed to the University of Wisconsin just under a day after receiving an offer from the Badgers - now that Sampson knows he'll be wearing the cardinal and white in 2018, the question is, what position will be play?

Sampson has shown versatility on the both sides of the ball, and that certainly stood out to the Wisconsin coaching staff. After talking to a number of coaches, he's not sure where he'll end up, but they want him to keep getting stronger.

"The coach I talked to was Chris Haering, he's the guy that recruits in state recruits," Sampson explains, "They just want me to keep doing what I'm doing, just keep getting bigger and stronger at my pace. They like how I don't quit and they like how hard I work because they came to Eau Claire before and saw me work out in Eau Claire Memorial's weight room. But as far as position goes, they don't know, they just see a guy that's big and athletic, so they don't know if tight end, defensive end, maybe offensive tackle, but they really don't know what they see me as."

Sampson will look to further his resume with the Old Abe football team this fall.