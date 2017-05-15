Wisconsin farmer concerned over China beef trade deal

ATHENS (WAOW) - A new trade deal with China that guarantees more exports of U.S. beef has one farmer in Athens concerned.

The deal was announced by President Donald Trump earlier this week.

Tony Schultz is the third generation owner of Stoney Acres Farm who currently holds 50 beef cows.

He said the new deal could potentially add to a growing problem of larger companies in the industry overshadowing local farms.

"It's going to increase beef prices and the perception of what people should be paying for beef, but it's also going to consolidate the market," he said. " It's going to put pressure on smaller producers."

The United States will also be accepting more cooked chicken from our number one trade partner.

Schultz believes the quality of the product will go down.

"China has different food safety standards," he said. "There's lots of things to be concerned about."

Newsline 9 reached out to Republican Rep. Sean Duffy for comment, but requests were not immediately returned.

According to Forbes, beef is the 100th largest export for the U.S. in the first three months of 2017.