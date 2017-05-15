Wisconsin DOT unveils new specialty license plates

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is rolling out three new specialty license plates. All three will help support charitable organizations.



The first plates supports the non-profit 'Boy Scouts of America National Foundation'. The scouting alumni plate will have a decal for boy scout or eagle scout.



A second plate will help in the fight against childhood cancer. The donation will go to the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer or "MACC" Fund, which supports Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.



The third plate was unveiled Wednesday in Madison. The "Nurses Change Lives" license plate will have all proceeds go to the Wisconsin Organization of Nurse Executives, Incorporated.



"The license plate project is very important to nurses because we need to continue their education," said Jan Bauman, Wisconsin Organization of Nurse Executives, Incorporated. "We need more advanced practice nurses, we need new graduate nurses who work and all places in healthcare."



Specialty plates are available for a $15 issuance fee for non-personalized plates and an additional $25 tax-deductible donation to the sponsoring organization.



