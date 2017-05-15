Siemers-Peterman of Cleveland is 70th Alice in Dairyland

GREEN BAY (DATCP) – Crystal Siemers-Peterman of Cleveland, Wis. has been chosen as Wisconsin’s 70th Alice in Dairyland. As Alice, Siemers-Peterman will work as a communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Her job will be to educate the public about the importance of agriculture in Wisconsin.

"As Alice in Dairyland, I will promote positive messages about Wisconsin’s agricultural products to both rural and urban audiences,” said Siemers-Peterman. “I will use my various experiences, education, and outgoing personality to deliver consistent messages about Wisconsin’s agriculture industry to diverse audiences.”

Siemers-Peterman found her passion for Wisconsin’s diverse agricultural industry on her family’s registered Holstein dairy farm. She was actively involved in the Manitowoc County Junior Holstein Association, Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association, and Manitowoc County 4-H. Through these organizations, she represented Wisconsin at national competitions in both dairy quiz bowl and dairy judging. She will graduate in May from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with a major in agricultural and food business management and a minor in marketing. Previously, she interned at Sassy Cow Creamery, FLM+ Advertising Agency, and Land O’Lakes Inc. On campus she was involved in the National Agri-marketing Association, National Grocers Association, and Gopher Dairy Club.

Siemers-Peterman was selected at the culmination of three days of final interview events in Brown County. The events included agribusiness tours, speeches, a public question-and-answer session, and media interviews. The other candidates were: Abrielle Backhaus, Kewaskum; Jenna Crayton, Oak Creek; Alexis Dunnum, Westby; Kaitlyn Riley, Gays Mills; and Kelly Wilfert, Two Rivers.

Siemers-Peterman will start working as Alice on June 5. She succeeds 69th Alice in Dairyland Ann O’Leary of Evansville. As Alice, Siemers-Peterman will travel about 40,000 miles speaking at events and giving media interviews. She will present lessons in more than 100 Wisconsin classrooms in partnership with the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board.

A number of other Wisconsin organizations contribute to make Alice in Dairyland visible and recognizable to the public. For example, Siemers-Peterman will wear a custom mink garment to promote Wisconsin’s fur industry, and she’ll drive an E-85 flex-fuel Ford Explorer 2017 to promote the state’s ethanol industry. While working, she will wear a 14-carat gold and platinum brooch or tiara, both of which feature amethysts and citrines, gems indigenous to Wisconsin.

To schedule the 70th Alice in Dairyland for an event or classroom visit, contact Program Manager Ti Gauger at 608-224-5115 or Ti.Gauger@Wisconsin.gov. Follow Alice online at facebook.com/DATCPAliceInDairyland or twitter.com/Alice_Dairyland.