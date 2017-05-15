Eau Claire celebrates Creative Economy Week with various events

Eau Claire (WQOW) - This week is Creative Economy Week in Wisconsin, and Eau Claire will be participating with a variety of events.

According to Downtown Eau Claire Inc., there are at least four events happening Monday in honor of the week. One of them will be taking place at Artisan Forge Studios at 6 p.m. It's called State of Our Visual Art and Design and it's supposed to be a night of conversation and networking. Representatives from various art and design organizations will reflect on where Eau Claire has been and how the city can continue to press forward.

Another event happening Monday is called State of Our Literature. It will be at the Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely at 7 p.m. It will follow a similar format as the State of Our Visual Art and Design event, but it will include jazz music and discussion about local literature with writers and other interested community members. Both of these events are free and open to the public.

The Downtown Eau Claire Inc website lists two other events happening on Monday. Their website also includes a list of all of the other Eau Claire events happening throughout the week as a part of Creative Economy Week.