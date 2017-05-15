Adopt-A-Pet: Jem

Meet our Pet of the Day: Jem.

Jem is a male, he's neutered. He's one year old.

He arrived as a stray in March. He's very calm, and quite unique looking. He's black with a smokey gray coloring throughout his body and face. He's a bit skittish with new situations, so he'd likely enjoy a quiet home. If you like a cat that sits on your lap, this is the guy for you.

If you're interested you can find him at the Dunn County Humane Society.