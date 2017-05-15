5/15: Friday Facts seminars on brain health

It's called Friday Facts, and every other Friday from May 19 until August 25th, the ADRC and Dove Healthcare are hosting seminars on brain health.

What is Friday Facts?

An annual seminar series for older adults and other interested individuals that focuses on brain health.

A day of learning, camaraderie and fun.

In its 8th year - started out at Dove Healthcare South with a few people, but has grown to 60-80 people per seminar due to the topic.

Provides education from experts in the field

Part of being a "Dementia Friendly Community" (can expand on what a dementia friendly community is and what is happening in ECC)

When will it be?

Every other Friday morning beginning May 19th - August 25th

10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Delicious refreshments

Where is it held?

Dove Healthcare West Community Room

1405 Truax Blvd, Eau Claire

How much does it cost?

No cost

No registration

For more information, call the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735

Why a brain health series?

Brain health is often overlooked

Dementia is on the rise

People are interested in knowing what they can do to help decrease their risk of dementia and have better brain health.

What are the seminars?

Memory Loss: What Else Could it Be?

The Importance of Staying Connected

Benefits and Risks of Supplement Use - what does the evidence tell us

Mindfulness and the Brain

Her Brain….His Brain

Healthy Heart = Healthy Brain

Technology for Better Brain Health

It's a Wrap!