It's prom season. That means a lot of high schoolers are coming up with "corny" ways to get a date. Including one Jefferson High School student.

Carl Ehrke decided to ask his girlfriend to prom by carving out the word “prom” in his family's corn field. Then, he took his date up to the top of a hill for her to see the work he had done on his tractor.

The couple has been dating for over a year so Carl says he knew she'd say yes.