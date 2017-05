Eau Claire (WQOW) – As a part of National Police Week, there's an event called Pizza with the Police happening Monday night in Carson Park.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department's Facebook page, the public is invited to come enjoy a slice of pizza and soda for $5. All proceeds will support the Wisconsin Museum of Valor in Madison.

There will be more than pizza at the event, there will also be prizes, yard games, inflatables and more. It's happening Monday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.