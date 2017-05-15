Eau Claire man faces drug, gun charges

Madison (WQOW) - A man from Eau Claire is facing drug and gun charges in Madison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office - Western District of Wisconsin, 27-year-old Kong Meng Lee is charged with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He also faces charges for possessing a 9mm caliber handgun in that incident.

News 18 reported in late November when Lee passed out in his car outside an Eau Claire elementary school with a child in his car. Eau Claire police found more than 18 grams of meth on Lee, along with a handgun, three knives and marijuana.

Eau Claire police said Lee told them he had been driving a lot lately and was tired. He said he had not been drinking or doing drugs but later admitted to doing meth three days prior. When asked what day of the week it was, Lee told police it was 'Monday'. He also said Hillary Clinton was president.

As reported in November, police searched Lee's home that he shared with Crystal Campbell and found meth, drug paraphernalia and weapons. Campbell was charged after police found meth in one of her bags.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said if convicted, Lee faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the drug charge and a mandatory penalty of five years on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. The charge would be served consecutively to any prison term imposed on the drug charge.