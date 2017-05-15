Chippewa Falls boys high school basketball head coach resigns

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The head basketball coach for one local high school is resigning.

On Monday, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District announced Matthew Bessen, the head boys basketball coach, resigned. Bessen accepted the Chippewa Falls Boys Basketball coaching position in early November and was head coach for the 2016-2017 season.

In a press release, the Chippewa Falls school district said Bessen "had an excellent review in his position as the Cardinal boys basketball team". It said Bessen made the decision to resign as coach but did not cite a reason in his letter of resignation.

However, Becky Davis, the Chippewa Falls High School principal, said in her letter to the Cardinal boys basketball parents:

"Bessen was seeking employment as a teacher (at the high school). Hiring requirements stipulate that unless there are no applicants who are licensed and qualified, we are required to hire individuals who currently hold a teaching license. We would have loved for him to stay on as a coach, with the possibility of full-time employment in the future. With that being said, we understand that he needs to make decisions in his and his family's best interest."

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District said it thanks Bessen for the year of service he provided. The position is posted and open for applicants.

In a tweet on his Twitter page, Bessen wrote:

"It is going to be tough not to be coaching the cardinals next season. Not because I was there long (just 8 months), but because I felt like I belonged. Unfortunately, it just wasn't meant to be."

Bessen thanked players, parents and his coaching staff in his tweet, saying "It was without question, the highlight of my career to have the honor to coach this group". Bessen said he wishes the Cardinal program all the best.