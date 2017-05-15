Pavement buckles on I-94 in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A portion of a well traveled highway was under repair into early Monday morning after the pavement buckled.

On Sunday, around 8 p.m., a driver notified the Wisconsin State Patrol the pavement buckled on eastbound I-94, near mile-marker 68 in Eau Claire. A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol responded and saw the pavement heaved. The state patrol said the pavement had about a two-inch seam.

Authorities said the Eau Claire County Highway Department was notified of the issue and road crews were on scene repairing the pavement buckle. The state patrol told News 18 both eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed to traffic for about four hours. It said drivers drove around the scene using the shoulder of the highway.

Lanes reopened shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the warm weather season increases the chances for pavement buckling. The DOT is asking drivers to be alert for potential pavement problems, traffic slow downs and to move over for roadside and highway repair crews.

The DOT said pavement buckles are most common when the weather quickly changes from cool to very hot, causing pavement to expand.