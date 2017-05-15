McDonald's serving up new upscale, gourmet sandwiches

(CNN) - The next time you go to McDonald's, you're going see something new on the menu: upscale gourmet sandwiches.

The restaurant is now offering three new sandwiches in its "signature crafted recipes" selection.

They feature premium ingredients like pico guacamole and maple bacon dijon.

The items are a little more expensive, but the president of McDonald's said the move is an effort to appeal to millennial customers who are "seeking new taste experiences."

Earlier this month, McDonald's advertised a new french-fry utensil it called the "frork" to pick up drippings from the new signature sandwiches.