WEATHER: Two rounds of rain and thunderstorms will impact the Eau Claire area

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire and west central Wisconsin will be impacted with rain and thunderstorms Monday into early Tuesday.

The first round will happen Monday afternoon. The severe weather threat is low, but there will be some heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail in some areas.

Round two will take place Monday overnight, especially after midnight, into early Tuesday morning. There is a chance for severe weather with hail and damaging winds. Heavy downpours will be common with the thunderstorms.

While severe weather is possible in the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin, the greater potential will be south, closer to La Crosse, Rochester, and locations around I-90.

