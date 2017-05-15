Mother’s Day at Eagle Valley Speedway

Jim Falls, Wisconsin (Brad Erickson) - A nice crowd was meet by good weather and great racing as JP Mechanical sponsored the Eagle Valley Speedway as the WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, and Modifieds along with the Eagle Valley Hornets all took to the track.. Feature winners included Mike Anderson, Tommy Richards, Nick Koehler, Mike Knudtson, George Richards, and Kasey Gross.

The Modifieds saw Mike Anderson sweep the night's action with both the heat and feature wins. In the feature, Kevin Adams took early control from the front row as it took Anderson a few laps to get to second position. Mike Knopps had fought hard from his pole starting position to maintain the runner up spot. Once in second, Anderson began to track down Adams, but soon Adams showed smoke, pulled from the raceway, and retired for the evening. A caution was displayed, and Anderson was the leader on the restart and never looked back as he tiptoed to the checkered flag on the slick track. Steve Hallquist drove home in second over Clayton Wagamon, Mike Knopps, and Bryan Hessler.

The Super Stock heat was won by Jeff Brauer, and it looked clearly as if he were going to sweep the night as he took the lead from the outside of the front row in the feature. Brauer blasted the cushion and looked strong as Tommy Richards moved to second using the low line. Directly behind, Jesse Redetzke had moved to third. Richards moved to the high side and by the halfway point, Brauer’s torrid pace was being matched as Richards ran in his shadow. As the laps clicked off, Richards looked under Brauer on the backstretch, but the leader just appeared too tough to pass as he regained control. With two laps remaining, they approached traffic which were fighting for position. Brauer committed to his line and Richards closed to trap him and then drive to the lead. Coming to the white flag, Richards was now scored at the point. The final circuit saw no changes with Richards winning, Brauer in second, Redetzke, Curt Meyers, and Mark Stender rounded out the top five.

The Midwest Modifieds heats were won by Michael Truscott and Shane Halopka. The first attempt to start the feature was aborted due to a spin, but they got underway with second starting Bob Wood taking the early lead. Grant Southworth moved to second and Halopka to third. The top six cars were fighting an a very tight group as Halopka moved to the second position and then made good on a bid for the lead. A spinning Denny Cutsforth drew the caution flag resetting excellent tight quarters racing. A super tough crowd which included the likes of Koehler, Halopka, Jake Smith, Southworth, Truscott, and Wood rode in tight formation to the restart.

It was Koehler back in control as they drove four wide for second. Smith powered to the runner up position, but a lap later, Truscott slipped past into second. Truscott closed on the leader and at the white flag, it was Koehler on the low side and Truscott against the cushion. Truscott got a good run through the final set of corners to try to pull outside the leader as a lapped car was between them and the checkered flag. Koehler had the cleanest line and drove to the win and Truscott fell just short of his third feature win on the weekend. Halopka, Smith, and Southworth were in the top five of an outstanding feature event.

Danny Richards and Michael Knudtson won the Street Stock heats as Knudtson drove to the sweep in the feature. It was not as easy as it may sound though. Jake Hessler looked strong off the front row early as Ron Hanestad moved to second. Hanestad worked on the leader, but Hessler was good in the high line. A spinning Armond Love drew the only caution of the event and the restart saw Knudtson in third after starting eighth on the grid. Hanestad chose to start outside of row two and on the restart, they both worked their way under the leader coming off the second turn. As Danny Richards began to work on Hessler for third, Hanestad drove hard to take the lead. He was able to begin to pull even and inside the leader, but Knudson’s preferred line helped him keep the point. Knudtson and Hanestad maintained their battle to the finish line with Knudtson being the victor. It took until the final circuit for Richards to wrestle away third from a very fine running Hessler. Bob Seidler was scored in fifth at the finish.

George Richards swept the Pure Stock action as he has picked up from where he left off last season when he dominated the class. After a spin called for a complete restart in the beginning, Richards drove to the front to lead lap one. Although he endured a two separate cautions by the spinning Cole Hill and another in between for Dean Pronschinske losing a tire, Richards was too tough for the competition, Lucas Kallenbach had driven from last to appear as if he would challenge for the lead, but Richards stepped up his game late and regained an advantage to the finish line. Patrick Smith, Kent Deutsch, and pole sitter Nicholas Hazelton finished in the top five.

Two heats of Hornets were won by Derrick Krumrie and Sean Svee but it was Kasey Gross driving to his second feature win of the year at Eagle Valley. The first lap saw a three wide race for the front spot with Svee taking early control. Gross moved through the field, caught Svee, and took the lead on the high side, never looking back on his way to the win. Svee held a strong advantage in third as six cars battled for several laps for the third position. At the checkered flag, it was settled out in order with Jake Halterman, Brian Adams, Dan Prissel, Krumrie, Jason Holte, and Justin Wolf. However, third through seventh was a fine battle for position.

The Eagle Valley Speedway will return to racing on May 21, 2017, as Miller Lite presents all six classes with the WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, and Modifieds, along with the Eagle Valley Speedway Hornets all in action. Thanks go out to the fine sponsors each week, including Oium Blacktop and Kelly Oium Well Drilling and Pump Service who give away a bicycle to one boy and one girl every racing night.

Modifieds Feature (20 Laps): 1. 57-Mike Anderson[3]; 2. 27H-Steve Hallquist[4]; 3. 14W-Clayton Wagamon[5]; 4. 93-Mike Knopps[1]; 5. 3-Bryan Hessler[6]; 6. (DNF) 40-Kevin Adams[2]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 57-Mike Anderson[2]; 2. 40-Kevin Adams[3]; 3. 14W-Clayton Wagamon[1]; 4. 27H-Steve Hallquist[4]; 5. 93-Mike Knopps[6]; 6. 3-Bryan Hessler[5]

Super Stocks Feature (20 Laps): 1. 7R-Tommy Richards[3]; 2. 34-Jeff Brauer[2]; 3. 207-Jesse Redetzke[4]; 4. 22-Curt Myers[6]; 5. 52-Mark Stender[1]; 6. 9ER-Troy Fransway[5]; 7. 33-Cooper Berlin[8]; 8. 1-Lukas Koski[7]; 9. 10PN-Keith Corcilius[9]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 34-Jeff Brauer[1]; 2. 52-Mark Stender[2]; 3. 207-Jesse Redetzke[4]; 4. 7R-Tommy Richards[7]; 5. 9ER-Troy Fransway[6]; 6. 22-Curt Myers[9]; 7. 1-Lukas Koski[3]; 8. 33-Cooper Berlin[5]; 9. 10PN-Keith Corcilius[8

Midwest Modifieds Feature (15 Laps): 1. 13-Nick Koehler[7]; 2. 22T-Michael Truscott[8]; 3. 3JR-Shane Halopka[5]; 4. 21-Jake Smith[4]; 5. 35-Grant Southworth[3]; 6. 6H-Derek Haas[1]; 7. 27X-Calvin Iverson[11]; 8. 20-Denny Cutsforth[9]; 9. 39-Robert Wood[2]; 10. .08-Eric Klemetson[6]; 11. 15B-Jack Barta[10]; 12. 3D-Steven Dehler[13]; 13. 6-Haas Steve[14]; 14. 13M-John Mueller[12]; (DNS) 63JR-Brady Larson; (DNS) 7P-Paul Niznik

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 22T-Michael Truscott[2]; 2. 35-Grant Southworth[4]; 3. 13-Nick Koehler[5]; 4. 21-Jake Smith[7]; 5. 20-Denny Cutsforth[8]; 6. 27X-Calvin Iverson[3]; 7. 3D-Steven Dehler[6]; 8. (DNF) 63JR-Brady Larson[1]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 3JR-Shane Halopka[7]; 2. 39-Robert Wood[1]; 3. 6H-Derek Haas[6]; 4. .08-Eric Klemetson[4]; 5. 15B-Jack Barta[3]; 6. 13M-John Mueller[8]; 7. (DNF) 6-Haas Steve[5]; 8. (DNF) 7P-Paul Niznik[2]

Street Stocks Feature (15 Laps): 1. 42K-Michael Knudtson[8]; 2. 71H-Ron Hanestad[4]; 3. 3R-Danny Richards[7]; 4. 53-Jake Hessler[2]; 5. 5-Robert Seidler[1]; 6. 4H-Dalton Hazelton[3]; 7. 2H-Travis Hazelton[5]; 8. 74-Bruce Stanley[6]; 9. 34JR-Braden Brauer[9]; 10. (DNF) 29-Armond Love[10]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 3R-Danny Richards[4]; 2. 4H-Dalton Hazelton[2]; 3. 53-Jake Hessler[1]; 4. 2H-Travis Hazelton[3]; 5. (DNF) 29-Armond Love[5]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 42K-Michael Knudtson[1]; 2. 71H-Ron Hanestad[3]; 3. 5-Robert Seidler[2]; 4. 74-Bruce Stanley[5]; 5. 34JR-Braden Brauer[4]

Pure Stock Feature (12 Laps): 1. 5R-George Richards[4]; 2. XG-Lucas Kallenbach[9]; 3. R44-Patrick Smith[5]; 4. 7-Kent Deutsch[8]; 5. 2B-Nicholas Hazelton[1]; 6. (DNF) 66T-James Thur[6]; 7. (DNF) 9-Cole Hill[7]; 8. (DNF) 49-Dean Pronschinske[3]; 9. (DNF) 28-Stefan Hogue[2]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5R-George Richards[4]; 2. 49-Dean Pronschinske[6]; 3. R44-Patrick Smith[5]; 4. 28-Stefan Hogue[1]; 5. 2B-Nicholas Hazelton[7]; 6. 66T-James Thur[8]; 7. 9-Cole Hill[2]; 8. 7-Kent Deutsch[9]; 9. (DNF) XG-Lucas Kallenbach[3]

Hornets Feature (12 Laps): 1. 9-Kasey Gross[6]; 2. 383-Sean Svee[4]; 3. 76-Jake Halterman[3]; 4. 0-Brian Adams[5]; 5. 4-Dan Prissel[2]; 6. 33K-Derek Krumrie[8]; 7. 67-Jason Holte[1]; 8. 5-Justin Wolf[7]; 9. 33-Mark Schoone[10]; 10. 37-Travis Hoff[9]; 11. 18B-Dean Butler[13]; 12. 103.7-Dave Clausen[11]; 13. 36-Jason Junker[12]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 33K-Derek Krumrie[4]; 2. 9-Kasey Gross[5]; 3. 5-Justin Wolf[2]; 4. 0-Brian Adams[6]; 5. 37-Travis Hoff[1]; 6. 103.7-Dave Clausen[3]; (DNS) 18B-Dean Butler

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 383-Sean Svee[1]; 2. 67-Jason Holte[6]; 3. 76-Jake Halterman[4]; 4. 4-Dan Prissel[5]; 5. 33-Mark Schoone[2]; 6. 36-Jason Junker[3]