Hot weather increases chances for pavement buckling

Wisconsin (Press Release) - Drivers asked to be alert for potential pavement problems, traffic slow-downs, and to Move Over for roadside workers including highway repair crews

Unusually hot weather in the forecast in some areas of Wisconsin Tuesday could create conditions for pavement buckling. Motorists are asked to take extra caution.

Pavement buckles are most common when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot, causing pavement to expand. Where there are expansion joints, slabs of pavement push against each other and if the pressure becomes great enough the pavement can buckle. While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, WisDOT offers the following tips for motorists: