"The Past Passed Here" preserves local history

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - If you've ever thought to yourself, “I wonder what life was like back in the 1800's”, you had the chance to find out in Chippewa falls.

People from across the Chippewa Valley learned a little more about the region's history at an event called, “The Past Passed Here”.

It was held at Allen Park in Chippewa Falls, a place one time used for fur trading along the Chippewa River and the former home of the largest sawmill in the world.

Teri Stahr, the event organizer, said the annual event is essential to preserve the history of our communities, especially for the younger generation.

"Kids learn so much, I mean, they retain it more if they are living it themselves even if it is a short period of time they are going to remember it without hesitation, and we have kids coming back this weekend, like yesterday, I had a kid say, 'I was here five years ago and I still have my medallion type of thing', so they get excited about it,” Stahr said.

“The Past Passed Here” was in town since Wednesday, and visitors were able to compete in events, see demonstrations and enjoy the food on Sunday.