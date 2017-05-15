UPDATE: Lightning strike may be to blame for house fire in Town of Lafayette, firefighters say

Town of Lafayette (WQOW) - Firefighters believe a lighting strike is to blame for a house fire.

A home just south of Lake Sarasota on 174th Street caught fire Monday afternoon. Firefighters said when they arrived, the home was filled with smoke. Luckily, no one was home at the time.

Town of Lafayette (WQOW) - Crews are still on scene at a house fire in the Town of Lafayette.

News 18 has a reporter on scene. She said several fire departments are on scene at a one-story house at the corner of 174th Street and 53rd Avenue in the Town of Lafayette. Those fire departments include: the Chippewa Fire District, Eagle Point, Town of Anson and Cadott.

Our reporter said Xcel Energy is also on scene.

Town of Lafayette (WQOW) - Local fire crews are responding to a report of a fire at a property in the Town of Lafayette.

News 18 has a reporter on scene;

