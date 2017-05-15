New cranberry research center to be stationed in Jackson Co.

Wisconsin Rapids (WQOW) - A new cranberry research station is coming to Wisconsin, a state that is deemed as the largest cranberry producer in the U.S.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Cranberry Research & Education Foundation announced it purchased about 155 acres of land for the new research station, formerly known as Robinson Creek Cranberry. Organizers said the former business was owned by an Ocean Spray Cooperative grower.

With Wisconsin being the largest cranberry producer in the nation, it didn't have its own cranberry research center. Organizers said the new station will refine cranberry growing practices to improve crop yield and quality, support the industry's economic sustainability, minimize environmental impacts and best manage pests and disease.

Organizers said the property was purchased with private contributions, capital campaign dollars and federal funds provided to the USDA Agricultural Research Service through the efforts of U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI).

Organizers said WCREF will start renovations to the property in late 2017, and research work will begin in 2018. There will be experimental beds, researcher work space and a central location for field days, clinics, tradeshows and other educational workshops. The station will also host a producing cranberry marsh, with its annual crop yield helping to offset operational costs.

The WCREF said Wisconsin's cranberry industry brings in $1 billion to the state and supports almost 4,000 jobs.