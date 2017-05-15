RECALL: Horicon business voluntarily recalls products not proper - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

RECALL: Horicon business voluntarily recalls products not properly inspected

Wisconsin (WQOW) - A statewide recall is being issued for products that were not properly inspected before being sold.

In a press release, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection - Division of Food Safety said Leroy Meats, in Horicon, Wisconsin, has voluntarily recalled its products sold under the brand names, "Leroy Meats of Horicon" and "Mississippi Meats".

DATCP said an undetermined amount of products were not properly inspected prior to sale. All products were sold at retail stores, as well as wholesaled by distributors throughout the state before May 12, 2017. 

The following is a list of products included in the recall:

Leroy Meats of Horicon:

  • Sloppy Joes
  • Roast Pork in Gravy
  • Chicken Marsala
  • Sliced Roast Beef in Gravy
  • Barbeque Shredded Beef
  • Shredded Roast Beef in Gravy
  • Breakfast Bacon Burrito
  • Breakfast Burrito
  • Barbeque Shredded Pork
  • Liver Pate Cracker Spread
  • Italian Sausage Ziti Bake
  • Barbeque Shredded Chicken
  • Beef Pepper Steak
  • Roast Turkey in Gravy
  • Chicken Stroganoff
  • Beef Stroganoff
  • Beef Stew
  • Beef Tips with Mushrooms in Gravy
  • Breakfast Ham Burrito
  • Chicken Ala King
  • Chili
  • Chicken Noodle Soup
  • Cooked Taco Meat
  • Chicken Philly Meat
  • Lasagna

Mississippi Meats:

  • Chicken Pot Pie
  • Beef Pot Pie

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a physician.  Consumers who have any of these products can return them to the original place of purchase or discard them.

