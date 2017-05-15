RECALL: Horicon business voluntarily recalls products not properly inspected

Wisconsin (WQOW) - A statewide recall is being issued for products that were not properly inspected before being sold.
In a press release, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection - Division of Food Safety said Leroy Meats, in Horicon, Wisconsin, has voluntarily recalled its products sold under the brand names, "Leroy Meats of Horicon" and "Mississippi Meats".
DATCP said an undetermined amount of products were not properly inspected prior to sale. All products were sold at retail stores, as well as wholesaled by distributors throughout the state before May 12, 2017.
The following is a list of products included in the recall:
Leroy Meats of Horicon:
Mississippi Meats:
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a physician. Consumers who have any of these products can return them to the original place of purchase or discard them.
