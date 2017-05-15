RECALL: Horicon business voluntarily recalls products not properly inspected

Wisconsin (WQOW) - A statewide recall is being issued for products that were not properly inspected before being sold.

In a press release, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection - Division of Food Safety said Leroy Meats, in Horicon, Wisconsin, has voluntarily recalled its products sold under the brand names, "Leroy Meats of Horicon" and "Mississippi Meats".

DATCP said an undetermined amount of products were not properly inspected prior to sale. All products were sold at retail stores, as well as wholesaled by distributors throughout the state before May 12, 2017.

The following is a list of products included in the recall:

Leroy Meats of Horicon:

Sloppy Joes

Roast Pork in Gravy

Chicken Marsala

Sliced Roast Beef in Gravy

Barbeque Shredded Beef

Shredded Roast Beef in Gravy

Breakfast Bacon Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

Barbeque Shredded Pork

Liver Pate Cracker Spread

Italian Sausage Ziti Bake

Barbeque Shredded Chicken

Beef Pepper Steak

Roast Turkey in Gravy

Chicken Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stew

Beef Tips with Mushrooms in Gravy

Breakfast Ham Burrito

Chicken Ala King

Chili

Chicken Noodle Soup

Cooked Taco Meat

Chicken Philly Meat

Lasagna

Mississippi Meats:

Chicken Pot Pie

Beef Pot Pie

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a physician. Consumers who have any of these products can return them to the original place of purchase or discard them.