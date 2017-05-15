Steps to prevent cyber attacks from an Eau Claire expert

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Headlines across the globe warned of a computer virus that has spread to at least 150 countries.

Officials called the event the biggest cyber attack in the history of the internet. In Eau Claire, local technology experts said there are three easy steps to prepare for the cyber attacks.

RAM Technologies said updating the computer, running anti-virus services and having an external back up for files will keep computers safe. RAM Technologies said there are good, free anti-virus software options available, such as AVG or Avast, but those programs often have a lot of pop-up messages trying asking to purchase their full software, which can be confusing for some.

Tony Beltz, RAM Technologies owner, said there are no warning signs for the current cyber attack. He compared the malware to a time bomb saying sometimes a simple virus scan will catch it in time. Beltz said the current scare is government software that was stolen, and it could get worse, but these kinds of viruses are nothing new.

"This has been going on for a long time," Beltz said. "It is in the news, but we have been fighting this battle here at RAM Technologies for years. Several months ago, we had two businesses that were hit by the ransomware attack and already encrypted their data. People here this in the news, but it has been going on here in Eau Claire for a long time."

RAM Technologies said one of those businesses located south of Eau Claire lost 20 years of data on six computers, costing them $2,000 to get their system back up and running.