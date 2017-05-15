Eau Claire fire crews plan fastest route to emergency amid construction

Eau Claire (WQOW) - We are wading into one of Wisconsin's unofficial seasons: construction, and planning ahead is crucial.

Orange cones can certainly make someone late for work, but it could make things more difficult and dangerous for those who need emergency service.

Eau Claire Fire and EMS said they are constantly planning the fastest route to an emergency. They receive notices from project managers that identify lane closures and where traffic will be affected.

Eau Claire fire crews said they typically visit construction sites on a daily basis to make sure there is access. Crews said currently, the toughest project to cope with is the re-construction of Clairemont Avenue.

On Monday, News 18 spoke with Jon Schultz, the Eau Claire Fire and EMS deputy chief, who said each truck is equipped with GPS, but more importantly, there is a map in each station that can help them find alternate routes.

“It is crucial enough. Time is of the essence in a lot of instances, but it is better to take an extra 30 seconds to a minute to look at the map, and be sure where you are going versus having to turn around and add another five to six minutes to your response time.”

Schultz said it is helpful if people who call 911 can let them know about possible construction in the area that would limit access. He said it has already been a busy year for calls. They are 150 ahead of this time in 2016 but also said they typically see call volume increase by up to 350 calls every year.