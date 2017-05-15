LATEST: Prison worker from Eau Claire sentenced to four months in jail

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A social worker at an area prison, who was accused of having sex with an inmate, will be spending time behind bars.

Anna Niccolai, who's from Eau Claire, worked at the Jackson Correctional Institution near Black River Falls. Part of her job, including showing videos to inmates regarding laws prohibiting sexual contact between inmates and employees.

But, investigators said a male inmate admitted having a consensual relationship with Niccolai, in an area of the prison that did not have security cameras.

Niccolai was sentenced Monday to four months in jail. She will be on probation for three years. She was also ordered to write a letter of apology to the prison warden and staff.