Pizza With Police raises money for museum honoring law enforcement officers

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Monday night, pizza was on the menu for dozens of people at Carson Park.



It was part of a Pizza With Police event where the community was treated to a slice in return for a donation to the Museum of Valor in Madison. It is a new effort to honor police officers, and remember those who died in the line of duty.



"Wisconsin lost three officers just in the past several months in the line of duty, and so this year it is especially poignant that we reflect and remember all of the great things law enforcement officers to do keep our communities safe," said Wisconsin Law Enforcement Museum of Valor CEO Jim Palmer.



Eau Claire Police said besides raising money, they enjoy these events because they can interact with the public in a positive way.