News 18's Bob Bradovich named 2017 Badger of the Year

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Monday, a member of the News 18 family was presented with a very prestigious award.
Sports Director Bob Bradovich was named the 2017 Badger of the Year by the Wisconsin Alumni Association's Chippewa Valley Chapter. Bob was given the award based on his many philanthropic efforts, as well as his coverage of Badgers athletics.
A big congratulations to Bob on his award!
