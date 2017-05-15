Complaints spark Menomonie School District to review religion in the classroom

Menomonie (WQOW) -- A reading assignment for Menomonie Middle School students has sparked a conversation about religion in schools. On Monday, the school district hosted a community forum to talk about the issue.

Eighth grade English Literature students were recently asked to to read I am Malala, the memoir of 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. Yousafzai tells her story as a young Pakistani woman fighting for her right to get an education despite being banned from going to school. The teacher then brought in a guest speaker form the Islamic Resource Group in the Twin Cities. The teacher said it was meant to give religious and cultural context for Yousafzai's life.

The school district said they received multiple complaints regarding religion being taught in the classroom. The district specified that the complaints they received were not about Islam, but about religion being taught in general, and the lack of balance in the curriculum.

At Monday's community forum, over 100 people packed in to Menomonie High School, dozens of them speaking up and sharing their point of view. The majority of those backed the teachers lesson plan, saying the community needs to be more accepting of all cultures. Many comments were made about personal experiences with feeling discriminated against. While the district said the complaints they received weren't about Islam, many community members disagreed.

"Diversity is an issue that's much larger than our school district and much larger than our community. However it's a very important issue that our students are going to need to be able to deal with effectively as they enter the workforce. However what we're talking about tonight really is specific about religion, what the law is, what the regulations are, and what our community intentions are regarding preparing our students," said Menomonie District Administrator Joe Zydowsky.

Over the last few months the school board sought legal counsel regarding the situation. The district said the board determined that there was nothing illegal or unacceptable about the lesson plan.



Going forward, the district said the school board will spend the summer reviewing the district policy on dealing with controversial issues. The board will also take measures to make curriculum more accessible to parents and community members. The board will also clarify the opt-out policy to make the language easier to understand. The district said there is a standing opt-out policy for students to receive a special lesson plan, when personal reasons hinder them from completing the normal assignment

The district said this is the second year the lesson plan has been taught.