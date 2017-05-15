HS Sports - Monday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Monday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
The Lancers walk off with the win in the 10th The Lancers walk off with the win in the 10th

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Dairyland

INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON   0
EAU CLAIRE IMMANUEL LUTHERAN   1      F-10 INN.
Indees: 10-3 (13-4),  Lancers: 11-2 (15-4)

MELROSE-MINDORO   7
ELEVA STRUM   8

Dunn-St. Croix

DURAND   17
SPRING VALLEY   3         F-5 INN.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Dunn-St. Croix

ELK MOUND   6
MONDOVI   5

SPRING VALLEY   11
COLFAX   10

ELMWOOD   4
DURAND   14       F-5 INN.

Dairyland

INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON   9
EAU CLAIRE IMMANUEL LUTHERAN   4

MELROSE-MINDORO   12
ELEVA-STRUM   1

