HS Sports - Monday

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Dairyland
INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON 0
EAU CLAIRE IMMANUEL LUTHERAN 1 F-10 INN.
Indees: 10-3 (13-4), Lancers: 11-2 (15-4)
MELROSE-MINDORO 7
ELEVA STRUM 8
Dunn-St. Croix
DURAND 17
SPRING VALLEY 3 F-5 INN.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Dunn-St. Croix
ELK MOUND 6
MONDOVI 5
SPRING VALLEY 11
COLFAX 10
ELMWOOD 4
DURAND 14 F-5 INN.
Dairyland
INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON 9
EAU CLAIRE IMMANUEL LUTHERAN 4
MELROSE-MINDORO 12
ELEVA-STRUM 1
