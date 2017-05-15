Eau Claire Memorial Hires Chris Tok as New Boys Hockey Coach

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Memorial has found a new Boys Hockey Head Coach.

Monday night, at the Eau Claire School Board meeting, the Board of Education approved Chris Tok as the next Old Abe Head Coach. Tok played collegiately from 1991 to 95 at Wisconsin, and was drafted in the 1991 NHL Draft in the 10th round by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tok has experience playing in the minor leagues, and most recently, was the Head Coach of the Austin Bruins of the NAHL from 2011 to 2015.

He will take over a Memorial team that has been to the State Tournament 8 years in a row, winning two titles under now former Head Coach Mike Schwengler.