Eau Claire Memorial Hires Chris Tok as New Boys Hockey Coach - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire Memorial Hires Chris Tok as New Boys Hockey Coach

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
New Memorial Head Coach Chris Tok New Memorial Head Coach Chris Tok

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Memorial has found a new Boys Hockey Head Coach.

Monday night, at the Eau Claire School Board meeting, the Board of Education approved Chris Tok as the next Old Abe Head Coach. Tok played collegiately from 1991 to 95 at Wisconsin, and was drafted in the 1991 NHL Draft in the 10th round by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tok has experience playing in the minor leagues, and most recently, was the Head Coach of the Austin Bruins of the NAHL from 2011 to 2015. 

He will take over a Memorial team that has been to the State Tournament 8 years in a row, winning two titles under now former Head Coach Mike Schwengler.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.