Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Another local athlete has made their college decision.

Eau Claire North's Charlotte Akervik announces via twitter that she will continue her hockey career at Minnesota State University in Mankato. The Sophomore Defenseman finished second on the Eau Claire-Altoona Stars in 2016 averaging 2.38 points per game, tallying 20 goals and 37 assists.

Her announcement can be read here.